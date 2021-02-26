Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
2CRSi SA: 2021/2022 financial communication calendar. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2021/2022 financial communication calendar. 
26-Feb-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
2021/2022 financial communication calendar 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), February 26, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of IT servers, 
announces its financial communication schedule for the fiscal year 2021/2022: 
 
Date              Event 
 
April 29, 2021    2020/2021 annual revenues, after market close 
May 31, 2021      2020/2021 annual results, after market close 
August 31, 2021   Annual General Meeting 
October 20, 2021  2021/2022 half-year revenues, after market close 
November 30, 2021 2021/2022 half-year results, after market close

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 

2CRSi                Actifin                  Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon      Simon Derbanne           Jennifer Jullia 
COO                  Financial Communication  Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com  sderbanne@actifin.fr     jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70    + 33 1 56 88 11 14       + 33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: Calendrier EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         2CRSi SA 
                 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
                 67200 Strasbourg 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:          investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:        www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:            FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1171715 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1171715 26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
