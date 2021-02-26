DJ 2CRSi SA: 2021/2022 financial communication calendar.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2021/2022 financial communication calendar. 26-Feb-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2021/2022 financial communication calendar Strasbourg (France), February 26, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of IT servers, announces its financial communication schedule for the fiscal year 2021/2022: Date Event April 29, 2021 2020/2021 annual revenues, after market close May 31, 2021 2020/2021 annual results, after market close August 31, 2021 Annual General Meeting October 20, 2021 2021/2022 half-year revenues, after market close November 30, 2021 2021/2022 half-year results, after market close

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: Calendrier EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1171715 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1171715 26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)