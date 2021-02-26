Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) ("Atrium") announced that it has filed and received a receipt for a (final) short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada, except Québec, that allows Atrium to offer and issue up to $250 million of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants or units, or any combination of such securities, over a 25-month period.

The nature, size and timing of any offerings of these securities under the base shelf prospectus will depend on Atrium's assessment of its funding requirements and general market conditions. When securities covered by the base shelf prospectus are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing terms of these securities will be filed.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities covered by the base shelf prospectus have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, unless an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Atrium in any jurisdiction.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as "expect to," "expected," "will," "estimated" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Atrium believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the potential issuance of securities of Atrium, the type of securities that may be issued, the ability to satisfy regulatory, stock exchange and commercial closing conditions of an offering of securities, the uncertainty associated with accessing capital markets and the risks related to Atrium's business, including those identified in Atrium's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors" (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Atrium undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer



Jennifer Scoffield

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com

