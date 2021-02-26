Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has settled outstanding indebtedness and is considering a private placement.

The Company is in the process of considering a private placement of $3 million CAD anticipated to be priced around $0.50 CAD with warrants at $0.75 CAD. Intellabridge expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to pursue strategic partnerships and acquisitions. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

As part of the Company's strategy to reduce its liabilities, the Company has settled more than 70% of its total debts, with the settled amount of $450,035 CAD. The debt was settled to related parties through the issuance of 4,500,350 common shares of the Corporation at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share (the "Debt Settlement"). The common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to an extended hold period of one year that expires on February 26 2022.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a venture builder investing in blockchain technologies with a focus on fintech and decentralized financial ("DeFi") solutions.

For more information, visit www.intellabridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

