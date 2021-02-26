CNH Industrial N.V. announces the extension by one additional year to March 2026 of its syndicated credit facility

London, February 26, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that it has exercised the second one-year extension option (i.e. to March 2026) of its syndicated committed revolving credit facility for € 3.9505 billion. The remaining € 49.5 million will mature in March 2025.

