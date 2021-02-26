Anzeige
Freitag, 26.02.2021
Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 
Tradegate
26.02.21
21:59 Uhr
12,220 Euro
-0,015
-0,12 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2021 | 22:41
CNH Industrial N.V. announces the extension by one additional year to March 2026 of its syndicated credit facility

London, February 26, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that it has exercised the second one-year extension option (i.e. to March 2026) of its syndicated committed revolving credit facility for € 3.9505 billion. The remaining € 49.5 million will mature in March 2025.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20210226_PR_CNH_Industrial_Renewal_RCF_ (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/59d8af32-b873-4cee-af52-c54e71988f21)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
