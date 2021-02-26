Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - Metalo Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: MMI) (the "Issuer") announces that it has filed its second quarter unaudited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.All updates to recent business activities are disclosed on a monthly basis through a Form 7A Progress Report on The CSE. The reports are available under https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/diversified-industries/metalo-manufacturing-inc.

ABOUT METALO MANUFACTURING INC. (CSE: MMI)

Metalo's principal focus is an investment in various projects, namely those that are involved in the development and construction of a pig iron manufacturing plant to produce high purity pig iron for steel mills and foundries. MMI is a 44% shareholder of Grand River Ironsands Incorporated ("GRI"). GRI owns a 100% interest in Pure Fonte Ltée, which has its business emphasis to build a plant for the manufacturing of pig iron. North Atlantic Iron Corporation is 90% owned by GRI and it owns mining rights for a resource in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Corporation has 19,378,872 issued and outstanding common shares.

The Corporation seeks Safe Harbour.

For additional information contact:

Liz MacKenzie, Corporate Communications

(902) 233-7255

info@metalo.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION VIA U.S. NEWSWIRE)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75617