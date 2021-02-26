Anzeige
26.02.2021 | 23:32
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific, today announced that the senior management team will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences and will be available for 1x1 investor meetings during these conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 26th Annual Virtual Energy Summit on March 1-3, 2021; Sherif Foda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NESR, will participate in a Fireside Chat on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 11:40am CT;
  • Simmons Energy 21st Annual Energy Conference on March 22-23, 2021.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and more efficient manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids, and Rig Services.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:
Christopher Boone or Dhiraj Dudeja
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
832-925-3777
investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632456/National-Energy-Services-Reunited-Corp-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Virtual-Conferences

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
