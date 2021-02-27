XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Provides Updated Comments on Promotional and Marketing Activity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") at the request of IIROC and the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is providing additional comments to its news release and list of third-party providers dated January 22, 2021 with regards to recent promotional and investor relations activity ("Promotional Activity") provided by said third-parties, in particular a newsletter published by WallStreetAlerts, on behalf of the Company.

The Company reminds investors that the best source for full disclosure about the company is the company itself, SEDAR or CSE profile pages for regulatory filings and news releases. The Company acknowledges that prior to the date of this news release, XPhyto did not comply with the CSE requirements to complete and post Form 10 Notices of Proposed Significant Transactions disclosing its contracts with the third-party providers. The Company has now completed and posted the required forms to the CSE and will continue to do so in the future.

The Company will adopt a public disclosure policy to establish and formalize processes for approval of any communications that could be considered Promotional Activity conducted on behalf of the Company in order to ensure that such communications are not false, inaccurate, overly promotional, or misleading and include adequate and accurate information for investors to assess risk and make informed investment decisions. Under the public disclosure policy, all communications to be circulated by a person engaged in Promotional Activities will require approval by a committee of the Company's board of directors and legal advisors prior to publication.

The Company has attached to this news release (Schedule A) a list of the third parties who provided Promotional Activities on behalf of the Company over the past twelve months. Over such time period, the Company has provided compensation in the amount of $4,936,892 to such service providers. For further information related to each contract, please refer to the Form 10 filings under the Company's profile on the CSE website, www.thecse.com.

The Company does not make any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, its COVID-19 related test products are not yet approved and are still subject to risks associated with the regulatory approval process.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

SCHEDULE A

Third Party Provider within last 12 months Date First engaged Currently Active Accesswire Canada Ltd. Sept-19 Y Agora Internet Relations Corp. Dec-20 Y BullVestor Medien GmbH Mar-20 N Buyins.com Oct-20 N Cayo Ventures GmbH Jul-19 Y Digitonic Ltd. Mar-20 N Emerging Markets LLC Feb-21 Y Equity Guru Media Inc. Jun-20 Y ex-cubed GmbH May-19 Y Inside International Media GmbH Mar-20 N InvestorIntel Corp. Aug-20 N InvestorBrandNetwork Jan-21 N Investing Channel, Inc. Jan-21 Y IR-World.com Finanzkommuikation GmbH Apr-19 Y JG Business Management LLC Sep-20 Y Knox Communications Inc. Jul-20 Y Link Media Feb-21 N Loud Media & Awareness GmbH Mar-20 N M. Davis & Associates Capital Inc. Apr-19 Y MC Services AG Aug-20 Y Newsfile Corp. Aug-19 N Octagon Media Inc. Aug-20 N Pan European Networks Ltd. Sep-19 Y Proactive Investors North America Inc. Apr-20 Y Think Ink Marketing and Data Email Services LLC May-20 N Winning Media Inc. Sep-19 N Xolutis GmbH Jan-20 N Zacks Investment Research, Inc. Jan-21 N

