Samstag, 27.02.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis: Size Matters! Diese Traumhochzeit ist die perfekte Verbindung!
WKN: A0ETZ2 ISIN: BE0003823409 Ticker-Symbol: FTD 
Stuttgart
26.02.21
15:34 Uhr
77,90 Euro
-3,20
-3,95 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Financière de Tubize SA: Annual financial report 2020

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, directeur, aspijcke@financiere-tubize.be

Annual financial report 2020

Regulated information
27 February 2021

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2020 annual financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Dividend received from UCB: € 84,4 million (against € 82.4 million in 2019)
  • Profit of € 81,0 million (against € 80.0 million in 2019)
  • Decrease of outstanding debt from € 86.5 million at 31 December 2019 to € 33,5 million at 31 December 2020.

If the general shareholders meeting of 30 April 2021 approves the 2020 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a dividend of € 0,68 will be payable as from 6th of May 2021 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 16.

Ex-dividend 4 May 2021
Record date 4 May 2021
Payment date 6 May 2021

In addition, the company Other Look SRL (Ol2EF) represented by Mrs Anne-Sophie Pijcke has given its resignation with effect at the end of the Ordinary General Assembly on 30 April 2021. The new Director of the Company will, from that date, be the company ENRE SRL, represented by its director Mr. Eric Nys, whose head office is established Place Obert de Thieusies at 7830 Silly, which will carry out missions similar to those previously devolved to Ol2EF SRL.


