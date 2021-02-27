Anzeige
Samstag, 27.02.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis: Size Matters! Diese Traumhochzeit ist die perfekte Verbindung!
WKN: A2DPC0 ISIN: NO0010650013 Ticker-Symbol: 7BG 
Stuttgart
26.02.21
14:46 Uhr
3,005 Euro
-0,070
-2,28 %
Dow Jones News
27.02.2021 | 08:31
79 Leser
BerGenBio (BGBIO): AXLeration of data catalysts in 2021

DJ BerGenBio (BGBIO): AXLeration of data catalysts in 2021 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
BerGenBio (BGBIO): AXLeration of data catalysts in 2021 
27-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 27 February 2021 
 
 BerGenBio (BGBIO): AXLeration of data catalysts in 2021 
BerGenBio (BGBIO) has made steady progress during 2020. Lead asset bemcentinib (oral, once a day, highly selective AXL 
inhibitor) reported encouraging efficacy data from ongoing Phase II trials. Multiple catalysts expected in 2021 will 
define BGBIO's clinical trial strategy in AML/MDS and/or NSCLC. The FY20 operating loss was significantly higher than 
in FY19 (NOK261.1m vs NOK204.4m) due to higher set-up costs and increased investment in programme expenses. We expect 
operating expenses to increase significantly across 2021/22 as BGBIO further progresses its innovative AXL-centred 
pipeline, which includes bemcentinib in oncology (and COVID-19 potential) and the initiation of a Phase Ib/IIa trial to 
evaluate its AXL antibody tilvestamab in an undisclosed indication. BGBIO remains well funded following net c NOK700m 
raised in 2020. We value the company at NOK4.72bn or NOK54.1 per share. 
 
We value BGBIO at NOK4.72bn or NOK54.1/share (NOK5.16bn or NOK59.1/share previously). Our forecasts remain unchanged, 
but our valuation has been affected by FX. The key value drivers are bemcentinib in second-line NSCLC (peak sales 
USD1.2bn, NOK37.4/share) and AML (peak sales USD598m, NOK12.3/share) plus the COVID-19 opportunity (peak sales USD300m, 
NOK5.4/share). We do not include tilvestamab in our valuation, but will revisit this when we have clarity on the 
indications prioritised for development. 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
