Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 27.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis: Size Matters! Diese Traumhochzeit ist die perfekte Verbindung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.02.2021 | 15:16
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diriyah E-Prix underway as the first all-electric Formula E night race lights up the skies of Saudi Arabia

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula E, the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lights up the streets of Diriyah as it returns to the historic desert surroundings of UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif for the third year in a row. The night race, commencing on February 26 2021, is set to be a spectacular double header in the dark. It will be the first time any motorsport race has attempted to use high performance, sustainable and fully renewable LED lighting technologies

Formula E drivers light up the streets as part of the inaugural all-electric night race for Diriyah E-Prix, the first motor sporting event to attempt and successfully use high performance, sustainable and fully renewable LED lighting technologies

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority said: "Diriyah is proud to have hosted the Diriyah E-Prix in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport, bringing the international racing community to Saudi Arabia for one of the first major global sporting events since the pandemic began. With the world watching, the street race track wrapping around UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif came alive, showcasing the revolutionary potential of this motorsport. We congratulate all teams that took part in the first ever all-electric night race for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. It was a truly unforgettable experience."

The Diriyah E-Prix is running at 17:00 GMT (20:00 local time) on February 26 and 27.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445627/Diriyah_Gate_Development_Authority.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445628/Diriyah_Gate_Development_Authority_E_Prix.jpg

Formula E drivers light up the streets as part of the inaugural all-electric night race for Diriyah E-Prix, the first motor sporting event to attempt and successfully use high performance, sustainable and fully renewable LED lighting technologies

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.