Kingston, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2021) - Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) announces today that musical icon, Sean Kingston, has joined the company's mission through their ambassador program. This decision comes at a strategic time for the botanical sector with the upcoming launch of SHRU. Kingston, who is of Jamaican origin, has witnessed firsthand the medicinal benefits that plants such as psilocybin and cannabis provide, as both are legal in Jamaica and are commonly used for treatment methods.

Kingston, who has over 1.2 million Instagram and 2.9 million Twitter followers, brings to the company a strong network people who view him as an innovator or trendsetter. As a result, he will be able to use these social media platforms and other channels to help raise awareness on the company's overall mission to educate the masses on botanical products such as cannabis or psilocybin. By partnering with a global figure of Kingston's stature, the company's reach can broaden exponentially, especially with their blockchain token SHRU being available to the public come March 1, 2021.

In response to the announcement of his affiliation with Minerco, Kingston made this statement:

"I have been building a relationship with Minerco for a while as I am 100% behind in their mission as a company. In Jamaica, we have been using cannabis and psilocybin for medicinal purposes for years now and have seen the adverse effects that it can have on people who suffer from physical and emotional challenges. The anticipated launch of SHRU definitely accelerated the process in making our strategic partnership official, and now I am ready to help in any way possible. These are exciting times."

