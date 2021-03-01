The new brand strengthens the identification of the company with its future aims, based on innovation, diversification and sustainability, and with its corporate values

Exolum is the single brand name that the group will use for all its business, present and future, both in Spain and internationally

Exolum is the new brand name chosen by the CLH Group from now on to face its ambitious objectives for the future, focused on adapting its business to decarbonisation and the energy transition, the digitalisation of its activities and the fight against climate change

This rebranding is due to the need to adapt to the new environment and to transform the company itself which, in addition to carrying out oil product storage and transport activities in Spain, has embarked on an international growth process and is now present in 7 other countries. The group has expanded its activity to the storage, management and transportation of liquid products, especially chemical products, operating in new sectors, such as eco-fuels, the circular economy and the development of new energy vectors

The new name, simple but modern, shows a spirit where innovation is the key. The Exolum brand was originally devised as the CLH Group subsidiary dedicated to entrepreneurship and innovation. However, after several studies and proposals, the brand was selected to identify the company as a whole because "Exolum represents what we want to be and the way we are evolving: we are a large international company with over 2,000 employees, with a track record of almost 100 years and an extremely high level of excellence in the provision of our services," emphasises the chairman of Exolum, José Luis López de Silanes.

In recent years, the CLH Group has experienced a series of notable changes, mainly focused on sustainable diversification, both of the geographical areas where it operates and the services offered to customers, over and above hydrocarbon logistics. Therefore, it became necessary to renew the brand and align it with this new era of the company. "We want these initiatives for diversification and adaptation of the company to be aligned with the new challenges of the sector with a change in our corporate identity that reflects our growth and leadership," explains Jorge Lanza, CEO of Exolum. "This brand reflects the transformation process that we are going through internally, to align with the company's new business models and transmit our company values. These values are innovation and trust, reflecting the open and flexible way that we face the future, promoting new business opportunities committed to the development and sustainability of the planet."

In addition, the brand is easily recognised in any language and therefore the company will use this one name for all its business, both in Spain and six other countries where it currently operates (United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Panama and Ecuador. In Oman, it will continue to operate with the joint venture OQ Logistics), thus reinforcing the global identity of the group and creating a great brand that is sound, international and unifying

This is the company's third name change, after Campsa and, from the early nineties, CLH. These brands were closely linked to the hydrocarbon sector and benefited from considerable prestige among customers and professionals, with values such as quality and guaranteed supply, following the excellent work performed by the company throughout its history. "This new brand is another milestone on our journey and renews our commitment to our customers and to society as a whole," affirms Jorge Lanza. "We understood that this was the natural step we had to take in the setting of our commitment to the international expansion and diversification of the business."

With Exolum, the company sets itself a challenge to maintain the same level of recognition, extending it to the public at large, adapted to meet the aim of the company: "We create innovative solutions to improve our world".

Today, Exolum employs more than 2,300 professionals and operates in 8 countries managing a pipeline network of more than 6,000 kilometres, 68 storage terminals and 45 airport facilities, all with a total capacity of more than 11 million cubic metres.

