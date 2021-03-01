Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") announces the closing of a gold and silver Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Stream Agreement") with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") for 1.41% of all refined gold and silver (the "1.41% Stream") to be produced for the life of mine from the 100% owned and permitted Hasbrouck Gold Project, located southwest of Tonopah, Nevada. The Stream Agreement for the 1.41% Stream was first announced by the Company on February 22, 2021.

Under the terms of the Stream Agreement, Sprott has paid the Company an advance purchase deposit of US $6.0 million (the "Advance Deposit"). An additional purchase deposit of US $1.0 million (the "Additional Deposit") is to be paid to the Company within 10 days of the announcement of a Board-approved construction decision for the Hasbrouck Gold Project. Sprott may elect to add the Hill of Gold property to the Stream Agreement by paying a final purchase deposit of US $300,000 within 60 days of paying the Additional Deposit. In addition to the amortization of aggregate purchase deposits received by the Company, a cash transfer price payable upon delivery of refined gold and silver to Sprott has been set at 20% of the market value per ounce of metal, as quoted by the London Bullion Market Association on the date of delivery.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

Located and secure in Nevada, the Hasbrouck Gold Project is permitted for construction and operations. West Vault is focused on maximizing shareholder value for its 100% interest in the Hasbrouck Gold Project. After closing the Stream Agreement today and receipt of the Advance Deposit, the Company holds cash on hand in excess of US $7.0 million.

For further information please see the Company's website at www.westvaultmining.com or contact us by email at info@westvaultmining.com.

