Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Proposed Merger with City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd

1 March2021

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Proposed merger with City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

Introduction

The Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company" or "IPE") is pleased to announce that it has signed Heads of Terms with the Board of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited ("CMHY") in respect of a proposed merger with CMHY to be effected by way of a shareholder approved contractual scheme of reconstruction (the "Scheme"). The Scheme will be implemented on a Formula Asset Value ("FAV") for FAV basis.

It is proposed that IPE will be merged into CMHY and the current fund manager of both IPE and CMHY, Rhys Davies, will continue as the fund manager of the enlarged entity which will be renamed Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited ("BIPS") which, based on the existing net assets of IPE and CMHY, would have net assets in excess of £300 million.

(The above proposals are referred to herein as the "Proposals".)

The Board believes that the Proposals will enable IPE shareholders to benefit from greater economies of scale that are expected to result from the enlarged asset base of BIPS whilst retaining the same investment approach and manager.

Benefits of the Proposals to IPE Shareholders

The Board believes that the Proposals have a number of benefits for IPE shareholders:

Greater scale through the combination of similar investment portfolios : Shareholders will be able to continue with the same fund management company and investment manager with a similar investment style. Rhys Davies currently manages both funds with a good track record and does so with a similar investment objective of high income and a focus on high-yield fixed-interest securities. There is a high degree of overlap between the two investment portfolios.

: Shareholders will be able to continue with the same fund management company and investment manager with a similar investment style. currently manages both funds with a good track record and does so with a similar investment objective of high income and a focus on high-yield fixed-interest securities. There is a high degree of overlap between the two investment portfolios. Lower management fee arrangements : In connection with the Proposals, it has been agreed with Invesco Fund Managers Limited (" IFML ") that the management fee will be reduced to an annual amount equal to 0.65 per cent of the total assets less current liabilities to reflect the larger size of BIPS. This is a reduction from the IPE tiered annual management fee with a current blended rate of 0.76 per cent of IPE's net assets; other costs will be spread across a larger asset base resulting in further economies of scale.

: In connection with the Proposals, it has been agreed with Invesco Fund Managers Limited (" ") that the management fee will be reduced to an annual amount equal to 0.65 per cent of the total assets less current liabilities to reflect the larger size of BIPS. This is a reduction from the IPE tiered annual management fee with a current blended rate of 0.76 per cent of IPE's net assets; other costs will be spread across a larger asset base resulting in further economies of scale. Sustainable income level : It is anticipated that the income yield payable to IPE shareholders will be placed onto a more sustainable basis as a consequence of the transaction. In addition, IPE shareholders will be paid a special pre-liquidation dividend of 0.75 pence per IPE ordinary share ahead of the transaction.

: It is anticipated that the income yield payable to IPE shareholders will be placed onto a more sustainable basis as a consequence of the transaction. In addition, IPE shareholders will be paid a special pre-liquidation dividend of per IPE ordinary share ahead of the transaction. Increase in scale and improved liquidity : The Board expects that the enlarged entity will benefit from greater liquidity in its shares.

: The Board expects that the enlarged entity will benefit from greater liquidity in its shares. Potential for strong share price rating: The Board believes that the above benefits should assist the shares in maintaining a strong rating as the greater scale of BIPS is expected to result in broader market appeal.

The Proposals will be subject to the approval by the shareholders of both IPE and CMHY in addition to regulatory and tax approvals. A timetable and further details of the Proposals will be announced in due course.

Invesco Bond Income PlusLimited

Investment Policy

The current CMHY investment objective and investment policy will not be amended in connection with the Proposals. Following completion of the Scheme, it is intended that the BIPS portfolio will continue to be managed on substantially the same basis as is the case for IPE and CMHY currently, subject to any legal or regulatory constraints.

Management Arrangements

It is proposed that Rhys Davies, the current fund manager of both IPE and CMHY, will continue as fund manager of BIPS following shareholder approval of the Proposals.

In connection with the Proposals, it has been agreed with IFML that the management fee will be reduced to an annual amount equal to 0.65 per cent of the total assets less current liabilities to reflect the larger size of BIPS.

In addition, the administration fee of £22,500 (plus RPI) currently payable by CMHY to IFML shall no longer by payable by BIPS.

BIPS will enter into a separate marketing agreement with IFML pursuant to which BIPS will pay an annual marketing fee of £45,000. This fee shall be reviewed by the parties on an annual basis.

Dividend Policy

In connection with the Proposals, it is proposed that BIPS adopt a dividend policy to target an annual dividend of 11.0 pence per share over a three year period following the implementation of the Scheme by way of 4 quarterly dividends of 2.75 pence per share. This is approximately equivalent to an annual dividend of 4.25p per share for IPE shareholders[1]. It is anticipated that dividends will be substantially covered by net income from the portfolio, although BIPS will support the target dividend over this period through the use of revenue and capital reserves if necessary. Thereafter, the Board of BIPS shall give consideration to its ongoing dividend policy, taking into account the annualised net income from its portfolio and the market environment at that time.

This proposed dividend policy has been agreed between the Board of IPE and CMHY in recognition of the differential in income distribution ratios adopted by each of the two companies and is intended to provide a path towards a longer-term sustainable income distribution to shareholders of BIPS.

Whilst the target dividend of 11.0 pence per share would result in a reduction in the annual dividend income for IPE's shareholders compared with IPE's historical dividend pay-out, IPE shareholders will be paid a special pre-liquidation dividend of 0.75 pence per IPE ordinary share ahead of the transaction, which is expected to be approximately equal to the reduction for the first year following the merger.

IPE's dividend has been supported by the use of revenue reserves for several years. As noted in IPE's 2020 Annual Financial Report, the medium term effects of Covid-19 will likely bring a prolonged period of very low interest rates, in light of which the Board would be reviewing whether the dividend policy is sustainable, balancing the need for current income against the requirement to preserve investors' capital to earn that income in coming years. The Board of IPE has taken this into account when considering the dividend proposals set out above and believes they will continue to provide an attractive level of income for IPE shareholders over the long-term.

Gearing

While the maximum gearing level for BIPS will remain at the same level as CMHY's existing investment policy of 30 per cent of total assets, it is intended that, immediately following the implementation of the Scheme, the net gearing of the combined portfolio will be approximately 10 per cent of net assets.

Proposed Board

Following completion of the Proposals, BIPS will have Board representation from both IPE and CMHY and will be chaired by Tim Scholefield, current Chairman of CMHY.

Expected timetable

It is currently envisaged that a shareholder circular and notice of the general meeting setting out the details of the Scheme and seeking shareholder approval will be sent to shareholders in April 2021. The relevant general meetings are also expected to be convened in May 2021.

The Chairman of IPE,Kate Bolsover, commented:

"We believe the combination of the two trusts to form Invesco Bond Income Plus ("BIPS") to be beneficial and appropriate for IPE shareholders given the greater scale and lower ongoing charges. The Board believes the Proposals will provide an attractive and sustainable level of income for IPE shareholders over the long-term whilst also promoting greater liquidity in its shares and a strong long-term share price rating. The continuation of investment approach which will be led by the same fund manager and fund management house underpins the clear rationale for the merger, allowing shareholders to benefit from the manager's strong track record."

