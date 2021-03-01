Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl
PR Newswire
London, February 26
1stMarch 2021
This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014
Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")
Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl
Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, reports that it has notified the Borrower, Proger Managers & Partners srl ("PMP"), that according to the Loan Agreement the Maturity Date occurred on Thursday 25 February 2021.
Cadogan did not exercise its Call Option Right within the Maturity Date.
PMP must fulfill the payment of Euro 14,857,350.00 being reimbursement of the Loan in terms of principal and the interest accrued to date, within the next five business days.
ENDS
About
Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.
|For further information, please contact:
|Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer
Ben Harber Company Secretary
fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
+44 0207 264 4366