Distributed Solar Development has built a solar carport for IKEA in Baltimore. It will also handle the furniture giant's other projects in Maryland and California.From pv magazine USA IKEA said last week that it has completed a 1.35 MW solar carport at one of its locations in Baltimore, Maryland, and plans to build seven more similar projects at other U.S. stores, in partnership with New York-based Distributed Solar Development (DSD). The solar carports will help IKEA move toward its goal of being powered by 100% renewable energy, while also increasing energy efficiency by 2025. DSD designed ...

