Sun Cable's ambitious 13 GW Australia-ASEAN Power Link, which is designed to export solar electricity from Australia's Northern Territory to Singapore, continues to shine bright, with the Australian government including the mega-project on its Priority Initiative List.From pv magazine Australia Infrastructure Australia, the Australian government's independent infrastructure adviser, has formally recognized the world's biggest solar and storage project - a planned 13 GW solar farm and 27 GWh battery storage facility. The proposed project, which will generate, store and transmit solar energy ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de