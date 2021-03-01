Sun Cable's ambitious 13 GW Australia-ASEAN Power Link, which is designed to export solar electricity from Australia's Northern Territory to Singapore, continues to shine bright, with the Australian government including the mega-project on its Priority Initiative List.From pv magazine Australia Infrastructure Australia, the Australian government's independent infrastructure adviser, has formally recognized the world's biggest solar and storage project - a planned 13 GW solar farm and 27 GWh battery storage facility. The proposed project, which will generate, store and transmit solar energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...