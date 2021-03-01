Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors Share Dealings & Grant of Awards

Directors Share Dealings & Grant of Awards under Deferred Bonus Plan
LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) has been notified that, further to results of the equity placing announced on 24 February 2021, the following Directors have acquired ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company ("Shares") in the Placing and in the following amounts:
Name
Role
Number of Placing Shares
Number of ordinary shares held immediately following admission
Per cent of issued ordinary shares held immediately following admission
Julian Treger
Chief Executive Officer
100,000
4,675,631
2.14%
Patrick Meier
Non-Executive Chairman
56,167
337,006
0.15%
Graeme Dacomb
Non-Executive Director
39,063
94,063
0.04%
Vanessa Dennett
Non-Executive Director
8,400
18,400
0.01%
James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director
68,593
118,593
0.05%
Robert Stan
Non-Executive Director
20,000
318,531
0.15%
Mr. Treger's participation in the Placing was via his pension fund acquiring 50,000 Shares and a person closely related to him, Kings Chapel International Limited also acquiring 50,000 Shares. Mr. Stan's participation in the Placing was via a person closely related to him, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, acquiring 20,000 Shares.
Deferred Bonus Plan
The Company also announces, that on 26 February 2021 the following awards over Shares in the Company were granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (the "Plan") to the Executive Directors:
Name
Position in Company
Number of Ordinary Shares under Award
Julian Treger
Chief Executive Officer and Director
30,344
Kevin Flynn
Chief Financial Officer and Director
16,900
As detailed in the Company's Remuneration Policy in the 2019 Annual Report, 30% of the bonus due to the Company's Executive Directors for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been satisfied through the grant of conditional awards under the Plan.
Director/PDMR Dealing - Further information
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Kings Chapel International Limited
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
n/a
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
50,000
£1.28
e.
Date of the transaction
24 February 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Julian Treger
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
n/a
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
50,000
£1.28
e.
Date of the transaction
24 February 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Patrick Meier
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Chairman of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
n/a
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
56,167
£1.28
e.
Date of the transaction
24 February 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Graeme Dacomb
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
n/a
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
39,063
£1.28
e.
Date of the transaction
24 February 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Vanessa Dennett
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
n/a
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
8,400
£1.28
e.
Date of the transaction
24 February 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
James Rutherford
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
n/a
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
68,593
£1.28
e.
Date of the transaction
24 February 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Spruce Bluff Resources Limited
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
n/a
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
20,000
£1.28
e.
Date of the transaction
24 February 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Julian Treger
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
n/a
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional award under the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Deferred Share Bonus Plan
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e.
Date of the transaction
26 February 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Kevin Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
n/a
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a conditional award under the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Deferred Share Bonus Plan
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e.
Date of the transaction
26 February 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
Website:
www.anglopacificgroup.com
RBC Capital Markets - Lead Financial Adviser and Joint Bookrunner
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Peel Hunt LLP - Joint Bookrunner
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Berenberg - Joint Bookrunner
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
