Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors Share Dealings & Grant of Awards

Directors Share Dealings & Grant of Awards under Deferred Bonus Plan

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) has been notified that, further to results of the equity placing announced on 24 February 2021, the following Directors have acquired ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company ("Shares") in the Placing and in the following amounts:

Name Role Number of Placing Shares Number of ordinary shares held immediately following admission Per cent of issued ordinary shares held immediately following admission Julian Treger Chief Executive Officer 100,000 4,675,631 2.14% Patrick Meier Non-Executive Chairman 56,167 337,006 0.15% Graeme Dacomb Non-Executive Director 39,063 94,063 0.04% Vanessa Dennett Non-Executive Director 8,400 18,400 0.01% James Rutherford Non-Executive Director 68,593 118,593 0.05% Robert Stan Non-Executive Director 20,000 318,531 0.15%

Mr. Treger's participation in the Placing was via his pension fund acquiring 50,000 Shares and a person closely related to him, Kings Chapel International Limited also acquiring 50,000 Shares. Mr. Stan's participation in the Placing was via a person closely related to him, Spruce Bluff Resources Limited, acquiring 20,000 Shares.

Deferred Bonus Plan

The Company also announces, that on 26 February 2021 the following awards over Shares in the Company were granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (the "Plan") to the Executive Directors:

Name Position in Company Number of Ordinary Shares under Award Julian Treger Chief Executive Officer and Director 30,344 Kevin Flynn Chief Financial Officer and Director 16,900

As detailed in the Company's Remuneration Policy in the 2019 Annual Report, 30% of the bonus due to the Company's Executive Directors for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been satisfied through the grant of conditional awards under the Plan.

Director/PDMR Dealing - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kings Chapel International Limited 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI n/a 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.28 50,000 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 50,000 £1.28 e. Date of the transaction 24 February 2021 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Julian Treger 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI n/a 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.28 50,000 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 50,000 £1.28 e. Date of the transaction 24 February 2021 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Patrick Meier 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Chairman of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI n/a 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.28 56,167 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 56,167 £1.28 e. Date of the transaction 24 February 2021 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Graeme Dacomb 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI n/a 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.28 39,063 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 39,063 £1.28 e. Date of the transaction 24 February 2021 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Vanessa Dennett 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI n/a 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.28 8,400 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 8,400 £1.28 e. Date of the transaction 24 February 2021 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name James Rutherford 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI n/a 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.28 68,593 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 68,593 £1.28 e. Date of the transaction 24 February 2021 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Spruce Bluff Resources Limited 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI n/a 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Participation in the placing through the acquisition of new shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.28 20,000 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 20,000 £1.28 e. Date of the transaction 24 February 2021 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Julian Treger 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI n/a 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional award under the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Deferred Share Bonus Plan c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 30,344 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price Not applicable - single transaction e. Date of the transaction 26 February 2021 f. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI n/a 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional award under the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Deferred Share Bonus Plan c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,900 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price Not applicable - single transaction e. Date of the transaction 26 February 2021 f. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

