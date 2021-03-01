DJ EQS-News: Goldpac officially announces the introduction of its fingerprint biometric smartcard to enhance security for DC/EP (Digital Currency/Electronic Payment)

EQS-News / 01/03/2021 / 14:42 UTC+8 Attachment:http://www.goldpac.com/en/images/article/20210301hstkju.pdf(03315.HK) Goldpac officially announces the introduction of its fingerprint biometric smartcard to enhance security for DC/EP (Digital Currency/Electronic Payment)Today, Goldpac globally announces the latest developments in its fingerprint biometric smartcard products. This new product has attained certification with China UnionPay and has been awarded the relevant certificates paving the way for commercial deployment.In smartphone-based mobile payment environments, use of fingerprint authentication as a means of biometric identification has achieved widespread use. However, in smartcard-based payment transaction environments, a gap still exists for card-based fingerprint authentication technology. The biometric fingerprint smartcard announced by Goldpac is precisely intended to fill this gap.Through the use of fingerprint biometric identification, new banking smartcards can effectively address the potential concerns the industry had over accidental or malicious transactions associated with contactless banking cards. In addition, the biometric fingerprint recognition card announced by Goldpac successfully breaks free from the limitation of single application use cases. The new product enables one-card-multi-functional use and simultaneously supports financial transactions and identity verification as well as integration with other multi-application scenarios.In the future, with the eventual announcement and mass adoption of DC/EP, hardware-based digital wallets built on biometric fingerprint smartcard platforms will play an increasingly important supporting role. This will ensure the enhanced security, convenience and greater inclusiveness of DC/EP.As one of the earliest Fintech enterprises in China, Goldpac Limited has remained committed to the development of its core vision of Making Transactions Secure and Convenient since its establishment in 1995, providing financial institutions with reliable product solutions and kiosks in the field of smart and secure payment and providing customers with a secure, convenient and efficient payment experience. - End -About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315.Hk) Goldpac established in 1993, was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2013. As one of the earliest Fintech enterprises in China, with over 28 years' of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, Goldpac is committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient. The company specializes in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing services, system platforms and other total solutions for a wide range of businesses, financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retail sectors.For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com or contact at goldpac@goldpac.com.If you do not wish to receive any more email messages from us, please email Jilly at jilly.li@goldpac.com to unsubscribe. File: Goldpac officially announces the introduction of its fingerprint biometric smartcard to enhance security for DC/ EP (Digital Currency/Electronic Payment) 01/03/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 01:42 ET (06:42 GMT)