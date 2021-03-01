Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Amplify Games Inc. ("Amplify Games"). Amplify Games utilizes blockchain technology to create a decentralized distribution network for digital games. This will encourage game development outside of the current monopolistic console and game publishing industries. The technology platform of Amplify Games will restore trust between game developers and distributors by recording sales on a blockchain. Amplify Games will also shift the definition of a successful game away from revenue and toward in-game currency value or tokenization, thereby refocusing game development efforts to benefit players.

Amplify Games connects game studios, influencers/streamers and game communities together to enable a game from any studio to maximize its exposure. Games such as "Among Us" were amazing and creative games that initially had little traction and only became popular by chance. Amplify Games' platform and network is specifically designed to elevate digital games allowing them to maximize exposure and to reach potentially millions of gamers who can then access, buy and play those games.

With Amplify Games, a game would no longer need to be promoted by a mega-publisher in order to become a success. Its technology together with a network of influencers and game communities can bring the power back to the "little guy" to allow them to do what they love - design great games.

"Investor interest in video gaming is strong and, as a publicly listed company, BlockchainK2 can offer traditional investors a way to participate in gaming and the blockchain space. The network effect of an interconnected market is the thing that really drives long term retention and exponential growth," said Sergei Stetsenko, CEO of BlockchainK2.

BlockchainK2 is also pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Caputo as Chief Executive Officer and President of Amplify Games Inc., the Company's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary. Mr. Caputo has deep connections with decades of experience in the gaming industry along with strong technical and leadership skills in the blockchain technology space. As part of its leadership team, Mr. Caputo will spearhead the development of Amplify Games. Mr. Caputo's employment agreement provides for a signing bonus of 60,000 shares of BlockchainK2, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

BlockchainK2 has also retained the services of HE Capital (the "Consultant") to provide brand awareness and digital marketing services to the Company. The Consultant has been paid consideration of $25,000 for a three-month contract. The Company and the Consultant maintain an arm's length relationship, and the Consultant does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The agreement with the Consultant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

BlockchainK2 is no longer proceeding with the previously announced non-binding letter of intent to acquire Equity Games, LLC.

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain can provide to meet those needs is what will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of huge opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information on Amplify Games, please visit www.amplifygames.io.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sergei Stetsenko, CEO

604-630-8746

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements", including information concerning the intentions, plans and future action of the Company described herein. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of a public company, currently with limited business and financial resources, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's continuous disclosure record available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75667