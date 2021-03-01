DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Director Change

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Director Change 01-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Director Change London, UK, 1 March 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce the appointment of Federica Velardo as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Federica Velardo is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and, having applied for dual qualification in Italy, also practices Italian law. Federica joins the team of Coinsilium from Druces LLP, a Legal 500 firm based in the City of London and who are legal advisors to Coinsilium. She has been an Associate in Druces' Corporate & Commercial team and worked with clients from a variety of industries. Her experience covers national and international transactions including advising and assisting companies on sales, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, admissions to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, fundraising and general corporate-commercial advice. Federica qualified in February 2009. Having completed a Graduate Diploma in Legal Studies at the London South Bank University and then the LPC at the University of Westminster in London, she joined the corporate team of Ronaldsons LLP in 2009 which then merged with Druces in 2018. Federica has also gained a Master's Degree in Arts Policy and Administration at Birkbeck, University of London, after studying Art Law at Sotheby's Institute of Art. More recently Federica has been appointed as corporate adviser for an Italian project finance firm, where she advises start-ups on financing and corporate structure. The Company also notes that Tony Sarin has resigned as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. The Board wishes to thank him for his significant contribution to the Company and his guidance and support to the Board provided over his six-year tenure, and to wish him every success in all his on-going and future endeavours. Further information on Federica Velardo (aged 44): Current Directorships Previous Directorships N/A N/A

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Federica Velardo, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman, commented: "We are most pleased to announce the appointment of Federica to the board of Coinsilium at this exciting stage in the Company's journey. With her corporate legal background, Federica brings a wealth of experience and expertise which can only complement the board's composition going forward.

Given the Company's focus on the development and commercialisation of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technologies, Federica's knowledge and connections in the Art world are also of note as digital art is a specific area where we expect to see significant opportunities for Coinsilium.

I would also like to convey my personal thanks to Tony for his support as he steps down from Coinsilium's board today after six years of dedicated service to the Company as a Non-executive director."

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow

@CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

