Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $20.24 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bakery processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 20.24 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The incorporation of better-for-you ingredients in bakery products and the growing demand for gluten-free bakery items are expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By equipment, mixers and blenders accounted for the second-largest share in 2020 as they are used to improve the production line, increase efficiency, and quickly mix raw materials to produce large quantities of pastries, bread, and other baked goods

The cakes and pastries application segment accounted for the second-largest share in 2020 owing to the rising disposable income, globalization, and inclination toward western-style diets in Asian countries

Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing disposable income, the growing spending power of the middle-class population, rapid globalization, and adoption of automated technology

The growing domestic consumption of various processed food products, such as potato chips, sausages, and bread, in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and the Middle East owing to the expansion of retail food outlets is expected to stimulate the product demand

Read 160 page research report with ToC on "Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Ovens & Proofers, Molders & Sheeters), By Application (Bread, Pizza Crusts), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bakery-processing-equipment-market

The demand for cakes and pastries is expected to witness growth on account of the introduction of novel flavors. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of snacks is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for cakes and pastries. Bread and rolls are expected to witness significant growth on account of a substantial rise in the demand for these products in North America and Asia Pacific.

The rising demand for fast food and packaged food is expected to prompt manufacturers to expand their production capabilities, thereby augmenting the demand for processed food over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of advertisements with attractive visuals and the availability of a wide range of flavors in processed food are anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for processed food, and consequently, processing equipment.

Rising labor costs, coupled with the increasing energy costs and the cost of bakery product ingredients, are expected to compel end-use manufacturers to opt for efficient and advanced bakery processing equipment that can improve the overall production efficiency. In addition, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, such as stainless steel and polymers, is expected to impact the overall cost of the bakery processing equipment.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bakery processing equipment market on the basis of equipment, application, and region:

Bakery Processing Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Mixer & Blenders



Dividers & Rounders



Molders & Sheeters



Oven & Proofers



Others

Bakery Processing Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Bread



Cakes & Pastries



Cookies & Biscuits



Pizza Crusts



Others

Bakery Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Australia





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Ali Group S.r.l.

Baker Perkins Limited

Bvºhler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Middleby Corporation.

JBT Corporation

Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd.

Markel Food Group

Koenig Maschinen GmbH

Heat & Control, Inc.

Find more research reports onFood Safety & Processing Industry, by Grand View Research:

Food Processing Equipment Market - Global food processing equipment market size was valued at USD 57.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. Food Processing Blades Market - Global food processing blades market size was valued at USD 821.7 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. Seafood Processing Equipment - Global seafood processing equipment market size was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg