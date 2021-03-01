EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Annual Results

Nordea Bank Abp: Annual Financial Report



01.03.2021 / 09:35





Nordea has published its Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies





Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Annual Financial Report

1 March 2021 at 9.00 EET

Nordea has today published its Annual Report for the financial year 2020, which includes the audited Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' Report and the Corporate Governance Statement. Further, Nordea has today published its Sustainability Report and its Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2020.



The Annual Report can be downloaded at nordea.com. Nordea has also published the Annual Report in Swedish in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).The Sustainability Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are also available at nordea.com.



Documents:

Nordea Annual Report 2020

Nordea Annual Report 2020 (ESEF, only in Swedish)

Nordea Sustainability Report 2020

Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2020



The Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting 2021 to adopt, through an advisory resolution, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2020.





The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.00 EET on 1 March 2021.