EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Nordea has published its Annual Report, Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies
Nordea has today published its Annual Report for the financial year 2020, which includes the audited Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' Report and the Corporate Governance Statement. Further, Nordea has today published its Sustainability Report and its Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2020.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|CH0284415681
|Valor:
|A1Z2TU
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1171849
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1171849 01.03.2021