A global research group has developed a perovskite PV cell with titanium dioxide nanotubes doped with cesium. It purportedly offers better short-circuit current and power conversion efficiency than cells without cesium nanoparticles. They say it has optimal thermal stability under temperatures up to 800 C.An international research group has developed a perovskite solar cell with strong thermal stability and enhanced electron injection by using special nanotubes made of cesium-titanium dioxide (Cs-TiO2). The scientists used titanium sheets with 99.4% purity, 1 mm thickness, and a length of 50 mm. ...

