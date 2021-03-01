Anzeige
Montag, 01.03.2021
WKN: A14S5W ISIN: DK0060636678 
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Tryg due to rights issue (37/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Tryg A/S (Tryg)
published on March 1, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Tryg decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled
to seven (7) new shares for every six (6) share held. The subscription price is
DKK 105.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 4, 2021. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return futures in Tryg (TRYG). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=843673
