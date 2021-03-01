NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Tryg due to rights issue (37/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Tryg A/S (Tryg) published on March 1, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Tryg decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to seven (7) new shares for every six (6) share held. The subscription price is DKK 105.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 4, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Tryg (TRYG). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=843673