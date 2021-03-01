Jon Kratochvil joins as Vice President for Business Development Licensing for North America

ERS Genomics Limited ("ERS"), which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, today announced the appointment of Jon Kratochvil as Vice-President for Business Development Licensing for North America.

With over 30 years of experience, Jon becomes a core member of ERS' global team. Jon joins ERS from MilliporeSigma where he was Director of Business Development and Licensing, with responsibility for all global development opportunities for the company's gene editing and novel modalities technologies. In his role as Business Development Director for Washington University Jon was pivotal in generating over $70 million in revenue from a portfolio of over 1,000 life science technologies. Prior to this he was a licensing manager and the competitive intelligence analyst for Abbott Laboratories diagnostics division, working on novel detection platforms and pharmacogenetics. He is an inventor on over 40 patents and patent applications, has a BS in Biology from Rutgers University, and received graduate degrees from Northwestern University in Microbiology/Immunology and Loyola University in Chicago in Law.

"Jon has a fantastic track record in the industry; we are delighted to welcome him to the team. He will be an asset in our global expansion efforts and pivotal in expanding the use and adoption of CRISPR/Cas9 in North America," said Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics.

"The team at ERS is making huge progress in its mission to increase global access to the Nobel Prize winning CRISPR/Cas9 system," commented Jon Kratochvil, Vice-President for Business Development Licensing for North America, ERS Genomics. "This powerful technology has led to a revolution in genetic engineering and I look forward to being part of the next phase."

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com

For high resolution images please contact Zyme Communications

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005374/en/

Contacts:

Katie Odgaard

Zyme Communications

Tel: +44(0)7787 502 947

Email: katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com