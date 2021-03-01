Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 Ticker-Symbol: ERCB 
Tradegate
01.03.21
11:41 Uhr
10,535 Euro
+0,150
+1,44 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,51010,52511:45
10,51510,52011:45
PR Newswire
01.03.2021 | 10:40
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021"

- On-line event for shareholders will take place on March 26 at 15:30 CET

- Shareholders will hear from company representatives and be able to ask questions

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will host a digital event for shareholders on March 26 called "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021". The event will feature remarks from company representatives, including Chair of the Board of Directors Ronnie Leten and President and CEO Börje Ekholm, as well as a session for shareholders to ask questions. The main language at the event will be Swedish with the opportunity for simultaneous translations in both English and Swedish.

The purpose of the "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021" is to provide shareholders with an opportunity to listen to company representatives and to ask questions prior to the voting deadline for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2021. The Annual General Meeting will due to the COVID-19 pandemic be conducted through postal voting only without the physical presence of shareholders and the voting deadline is March 29, 2021. The notice convening the Annual General Meeting and additional information relating thereto are available on www.ericsson.com.

Registration and more information

The event will start at 15:30 CET on March 26. To join the webcast and for more information, please go to:

www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/shareholderdialogue2021

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to--ericsson-shareholder-dialogue-2021-,c3297649

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3297649/1380519.pdf

Invitation to "Ericsson shareholder dialogue 2021'

ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.