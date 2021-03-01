BB Biotech (BION) provided a solid platform of growth for its investors in FY20, with Swiss franc share price and NAV total returns of 19.3% and 24.3% respectively, outperforming the Nasdaq Biotechnology index in NAV terms amid a weaker environment for the US dollar. While the fund's investment in mRNA platform company Moderna (share price +509% over 12 months) was the standout story after the rapid development of its successful COVID-19 vaccine, the BION team has been focused on backing companies bringing new technologies to bear in a number of innovative areas. This included investments at IPO in companies such as Generation Bio and Relay Therapeutics. BION has declared a cash distribution of 5% (CHF3.60) for FY20, which equates to a current yield of 4.3%.

