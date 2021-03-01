VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE): VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners

VST ENTERPRISES ANNOUNCE NEW MEDIA AND PR PARTNERS REDSTRIKE AND ZOPE MEDIA

CREATORS OF THE VCODE® & V-HEALTH PASSPORT START GLOBAL OUTREACH CAMPAIGN TO FOLLOW PRODUCT GROWTH.

THE INTERNATIONALLY USED V-HEALTH PASSPORT ALLOWS THOSE WISHING TO SHARE THEIR COVID-19 STATUS IN A FAST AND SECURE WAY.

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / VST Enterprises, the multi-award-winning technology company has today announced its appointment of two new media partners Redstrike and Zope Media to take charge of its communications strategy in a bid to boost its global brand awareness.

The company has been growing from strength to strength throughout the past 12 months where it saw the company create two new products based on its VCode® technology.

VPayments, a socially distanced global payment solution is set for a 2021 release. V-Health Passport on the other hand was launched as a world first in April last year. Today, it remains the only solution that combines test and vaccination solutions with other needs such as event and travel ticketing.

Redstrike, headquartered out of Cheshire are an international PR, Rights Holder and Strategic Representative for many companies spanning Telecommunications, Sports, Film and Gaming. Clients have included the likes of: VISA, Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Nokia, Manchester United, Nivea, Pepsi, Standard Chartered KFC and more.

Redstrike have been working heavily to promote VCode® to their own partners within in the sports sector but since the start of the pandemic, the strategy has been switched to the launch and take up of the V-Health Passport.

Partners of Redstrike have successfully launched the V-Health Passport in the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka and are rapidly moving into other sectors.

Mike Farnan CEO of Redstrike said: "I have known Louis-James for around six years now and had the privilege of being a part of various projects with him. V-Health Passport is just one example of how adaptive he and the team at VST Enterprises are when it comes down to innovation.

This year, Redstrike have also moved into other sectors so it was perfect timing to take on VST Enterprises as a client. I believe the VCode® and V-Health Passport are truly revolutionary and I look forward to rolling out the outreach campaign as a formal partner".

Zope Media, a video production company from Liverpool has been following and filming the launch of the new technology solutions and has also documented footage of the likes of Mike & Zara Tindall MBE and Sir Kenny Dalglish MBE as they became ambassadors of VST Enterprises (and its products).

Commenting on the partnership director Ian Lysaght said: "The technology created by VST Enterprises and Louis-James is truly ground-breaking. Having been on the journey for the last 6 months, it has allowed me to tailor the visual brand strategy for the company. Most importantly for Zope Media, we feel we have had the opportunity to document the creation and rise of what will no doubt be a global player in the digital health and identity market."

Louis-James commented on the partnerships: "It has been great to work with both Zope Media and Redstrike over the last year. Mike, Ian and their teams have brought a great deal already to how we communicate and display our brands. I'm confident, working as a team we will be able to create some solid global brands."

VSTE is working with the UK Government and foreign Governents to use its technology. The company is active in multiple industries and sectors including the Maritime and Aviation industries, Construction and Major Infrastructure projects, as well as major national and international sporting events. V-Health Passport is also being used by private Covid-19 testing clinics, Manufacturers and Practices. V-Health Passport is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching for 'VPassport' and downloading to your device.

For more information on VCode® and VPlatform® technology please visit: https://www.vstenterprises.com

For more information on V-HEALTH PASSPORT please visit: https://v-healthpassport.co.uk

For more information on Redstrike visit: https://www.redstrike.com

For more information on Zope Media visit: https://zopemedia.co.uk ENDS

