Montag, 01.03.2021
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
WKN: A0DJ9H ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.03.2021 | 12:04
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights as at 28th February 2021

PR Newswire

London, March 1

1 March 2021

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
(The "Company")

Total Voting Rights
28thFebruary 2021

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 28thFebruary 2021:

• 494,917,978 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

• 70,746,771 Ordinary shares held in treasury

• 565,664,749 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 494,917,978.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745352

