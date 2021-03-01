The rooftop segment was once again the main growth driver in the German PV sector. The feed-in tariff for PV systems not exceeding 10 kW in size will drop under the €0.08/kWh for the first time.From pv magazine Germany Germany's federal network agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has reported 536 MW of new PV systems were registered in January, marking a slight increase from December, when new additions totaled 525 MW; and a slight drop from January 2020, when newly installed PV capacity was 579 MW. Most of the December capacity-493.3 MW-comes from PV systems not exceeding 750 kW in size, of which ...

