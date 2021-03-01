EDF and Oceanus plan to build a pumped hydro storage station and a desalination system powered by wind and solar. The system will use saltwater to produce hydropower during periods of high demand, while producing affordable freshwater.Oceanus Energía y Agua de Sudamerica SpA, a unit of US infrastructure developer Oceanus Power & Water, has signed a deal with French energy giant EDF to build the world's first integrated pumped hydro reverse osmosis clean energy system (IPHROCES). The project, which will be built at an unspecified location in Chile's Andes region, will combine a pumped hydro storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...