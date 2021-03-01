DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Recognized as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies



01.03.2021 / 12:00

Guildford, UK, March 1, 2021 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

In 2021, 135 companies across 22 countries and 47 industries were recognized in the World's Most Ethical Companies list. Linde is one of only two companies recognized in the Chemicals category. Inclusion is based on Ethisphere's analysis of data in five categories: environmental & social impact; governance; ethics & compliance; culture and leadership & reputation. The methodology is periodically reviewed and updated based on changing regulations, expectations and best practices.

"Integrity is one of Linde's core values and a cornerstone of our business," said Steve Angel, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "We continuously aim to meet the highest standards of ethics and are pleased to receive this recognition on behalf of Linde's employees, who put our values into daily practice."

