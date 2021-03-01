Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2021
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Lipigon Pharmaceuticals to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 1, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB's shares (short name LPGO) commences today on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Health care
sector. Lipigon Pharmaceuticals is the 14th company to be admitted to trading
on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Lipigon are lipid biology experts focusing on developing novel therapeutics for
patients with lipid related disorders. Lipigon addresses unmet medical needs in
the field of lipid disorder driven metabolic diseaseTheir initial focus are
rare orphan disorders and niches within the research field, but with good
opportunities to expand into broader cardiometabolic disorders. Lipigon
currently have four active projects based on RNA-drug technology, gene therapy
and small molecule compounds  for various dyslipidemias,lipodystrophy and ARDS.
The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Umeå, Sweden. 

"The interest for our IPO has been far beyond our expectations and we are
humbled by the confidence shown in us," said Stefan K Nilsson, CEO and
co-founder of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals. "We are happy to welcome all new
shareholders and now we look forward to an exciting first day of trade at
Nasdaq First North and a new start of our growth journey." 

"We are pleased to welcome Lipigon Pharmaceuticals to our First North Growth
Market, where they make a strong complement to our heath care sector," said
Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Several sectors, among them
health care and medtech, are facing a positive outlook in 2021. We look forward
to follow Lipigon Pharmaceuticals on their continued growth journey." 

Lipigon Pharmaceuticals has appointed G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
