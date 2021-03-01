Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Lipigon Pharmaceuticals to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 1, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB's shares (short name LPGO) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Health care sector. Lipigon Pharmaceuticals is the 14th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Lipigon are lipid biology experts focusing on developing novel therapeutics for patients with lipid related disorders. Lipigon addresses unmet medical needs in the field of lipid disorder driven metabolic diseaseTheir initial focus are rare orphan disorders and niches within the research field, but with good opportunities to expand into broader cardiometabolic disorders. Lipigon currently have four active projects based on RNA-drug technology, gene therapy and small molecule compounds for various dyslipidemias,lipodystrophy and ARDS. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Umeå, Sweden. "The interest for our IPO has been far beyond our expectations and we are humbled by the confidence shown in us," said Stefan K Nilsson, CEO and co-founder of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals. "We are happy to welcome all new shareholders and now we look forward to an exciting first day of trade at Nasdaq First North and a new start of our growth journey." "We are pleased to welcome Lipigon Pharmaceuticals to our First North Growth Market, where they make a strong complement to our heath care sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Several sectors, among them health care and medtech, are facing a positive outlook in 2021. We look forward to follow Lipigon Pharmaceuticals on their continued growth journey." Lipigon Pharmaceuticals has appointed G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com