Fury Gold Mines: Fury Drills 6.04 Metres of 11.56 g/t Gold Outside of the Defined Resource at Eau Claire

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first set of results from its 25,000-metre (m) resource expansion and infill drill program at the Eau Claire deposit located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in the James Bay region of Quebec. The drill program was designed to expand the resource by testing between defined resource blocks as well as confirm the quality and continuity of mineralization within the inferred resource category in the lower eastern region of the deposit. Highlights from drill holes outside of the defined resource include 6.04m of 11.56 g/t gold and 2.51m of 8.87 g/t gold and demonstrate the potential to expand the deposit.

"Our first set of drill results confirm the potential of this under explored area of the deposit and supports our overall goal of increasing scale and defining more gold at Eau Claire," commented Mike Timmins, President and CEO, Fury. "We are very pleased with the productivity and pace of the program and are excited to continue drilling out the lower areas of the deposit, as well as the down-plunge extension. Assays are pending on several holes and we look forward to delivering consistent drill results over the coming months."

This program is specifically focused on expanding and upgrading the highest grade portion of the resource at the lower eastern margin of the deposit, which contains an inferred resource of 204,000 ounces grading 11.81 g/t gold at a 2.5 g/t cut-off grade1 (Figure 1). The results of the first five holes are presented below (Table 1).

Table 1: Resource Expansion and Infill Drill Program Results

Hole ID From To Length (m) True Thickness (m) Au (g/t) 20EC-001 No significant intercepts 20EC-002 399.9 403.7 3.8 2.94 4.89 Incl. 399.9 403.1 3.2 2.47 5.40 20EC-003 148.6 149.3 0.7 0.51 17.05 377.5 384.0 6.5 5.43 4.45 Incl. 381.0 384.0 3.0 2.51 8.87 391.0 392.0 1.0 0.84 7.67 20EC-004 240.8 241.3 0.5 0.38 8.55 275.0 276.0 1.0 0.77 4.24 441.0 443.0 2.0 1.69 3.39 451.0 457.0 6.0 5.10 3.06 Incl. 451.0 455.0 4.0 3.40 3.51 20EC-005 312.0 319.0 7.0 6.04 11.56 Incl. 313.0 317.0 4.0 3.45 18.49 Main intervals - Au grade*thickness no less than 2g/t*m with grade is no less than 1g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 2m; Sub-intervals - Au grade*thickness no less than 7g/t*m with grade is no less than 3.5g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 2m True thickness calculation based on dip of 55° and dip azimuth of 191.5°

"The results from the initial five drill holes at the Eau Claire deposit have demonstrated the potential to meaningfully expand the high-grade resource on the eastern margin of the deposit. In addition, due to the fairly predictable nature of the deposit our confidence in extending the deposit down plunge immediately to the east has increased," commented Michael Henrichsen, SVP, Exploration of Fury.

Figure 1: Eau Claire Deposit long section depicting the resource block model and location of resource expansion and infill drill holes.

Eau Claire Deposit Drilling

Drill holes 20EC-002, 20EC-003, and 20EC-005 intersected significant mineralization outside of the defined resource area, 300 to 400 vertical metres from surface (Figures 2 - 4). Drill hole 20EC-004 was drilled within an inferred category resource block and returned 3.40m of 3.51 g/t gold demonstrating continuity of mineralization (Figure 2). Drill hole 20EC-001 was drilled outside of the defined resource and returned no significant intercept.

To demonstrate the impact of the Company's current resource expansion and infill drill program it is necessary to compare the current drill results to the overall statistics (i.e. historical drill holes) of the Eau Claire deposit in terms of the percentage of drill holes that intercept a minimum mining width of 2m both above a cut-off grade2 of 2.5 g/t gold and at an approximate average resource grade of 6.5 g/t gold as reported in the 2018 resource1,2 (Figure 1). The initial five holes of the program compare favourably to the overall deposit statistics in that four of these holes returned intercepts greater than 2m above a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t gold and two of the holes returned intercepts greater than 2m above 6.5 g/t gold, which is the approximate average grade of the resource at the Eau Claire deposit (Table 2).

Table 2: Results Comparison of Pre-2020 Drilling in the Resource Area to 2020-2021 Results to Date

Deposit Area Drill Intersections Pre-2020 Holes 2020-2021 Holes No. of Holes % of Total No. of Holes % of Total Total Holes 900 100% 5 100% Au >= 2.5 g/t over greater than 2 metres 553 61% 4 80% Au >= 6.5 g/t over greater than 2 metres 318 35% 2 40%

Figure 2: Cross section depicting the location of the significant intersections from drill holes 20EC-004 and 20EC-005. The intersection in 20EC-005 is located between defined resource blocks whereas the reported intersections in 20EC-004 confirm the continuity of mineralization within a defined inferred resource block.

Figure 3: Cross section depicting the location of the significant intersections from drill hole 20EC-003. This intersection is outside of the previously defined resource at Eau Claire.

Figure 4: Cross section depicting the location of the significant intersection from drill hole 20EC-002. This intersection is outside of the previously defined resource at Eau Claire.

Analytical samples were taken by sawing NQ diameter core into equal halves on site and sending one of the halves to ALS Lab in Val d'Or, QC (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility) for preparation and analysis. Preparation included crushing core samples to 90% < 2mm and pulverizing 1000g of the crushed material to better than 85% < 75 microns. All samples are assayed using 50 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where Au-AA24 results are greater than 5 ppm Au the assay are repeated with 50 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). QA/QC programs using internal and lab standard and blank samples, field and lab duplicates and re-assay indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

David Rivard, P.Geo, Exploration Manager at Fury, is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this press release.

Eau Claire Technical Disclosure

See the technical report entitled "Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Eau Claire Gold Deposit, Clearwater Property, Quebec, Canada" (the "Eau Claire Report") dated effective February 4, 2018, prepared by Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, Antoine Yassa, P.Geo., Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng., Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., which can be found on Eastmain Resources Inc.'s profile at www.sedar.com. Eau Claire's underground cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t gold are based on a gold price of US$1,250 per ounce as per the Eau Claire Report, which can be found on Eastmain Resources Inc.'s profile at www.sedar.com. Linear grades (g/t*m) were calculated by multiplying the assay gold grade by the down hole interval length in metres.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

