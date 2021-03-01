Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Comments On Offer To Purchase Iteris

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor") (the "Company") a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, announced today that on February 20, 2021, it had advised Iteris, Inc. (ITI) that it was prepared to offer to purchase all of Iteris' outstanding common stock. The offer to Iteris was for a combination of cash and common stock subject to confirmatory diligence and approval of both boards of directors. On February 26th, Rekor was advised that the board of directors of Iteris "has decided at this time the combination of the two companies would not be in the best interest of [Iteris'] shareholders."

"Since announcing our active consideration of potential merger partners several weeks ago, we've received a number of inquiries about a possible combination with Iteris from Rekor shareholders and investors. Obviously, we haven't been in a position to respond," said Robert Berman, Rekor CEO. "We are clearly disappointed with their swift rejection and wanted to avoid any inappropriate speculation."

Links to the exchange of correspondence: Rekor's offer, Iteris' response and Rekor's reply to the response dated February 27, 2021.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (NASDAQ:REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor provides customers with actionable, real-time mobility and vehicle recognition data and software to support faster, smarter decisions that lead to better outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We harness the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and use it as the engine for products and services that are transforming government and commercial operation. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

Additional Information

Forward-Looking Statements

