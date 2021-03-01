DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank fully prepaid its USD750million Eurobond issue

PRESS-RELEASE Halyk Bank fully prepaid its USD750million Eurobond issue 1 March 2021 Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan ("Halyk Bank") (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) fully prepaid its USD 750,000,000 Eurobond issue bearing 5.5% coupon rate due 2022 (the Notes). The full prepayment was made for the amount of USD 248,012,457.00 on 1 March 2021 together with the interest accrued but unpaid. The prepayment was made in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (Condition 8 (?) "Redemption at the option of the Bank"). This full prepayment will allow the Bank to optimize its capital and funding costs utilizing the excessive USD liquidity of the Bank. About Halyk Bank Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019. With total assets of KZT 9,999.1bn as at 30 September 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 613 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com - ENDS- For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kassenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 727 330 16 77 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

