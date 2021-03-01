Gold Resource Corporation: Gold Resource Establishes Technical Advisory Committee

Retains Dale Finn and Joe Spiteri as members

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") has established a Technical Advisory Committee and has retained Dale Finn and Joe Spiteri as its initial members. Reporting to the board of directors, the Committee is expected to advise on operational and strategic goals.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO said, "We are pleased to add these highly regarded professionals who have a passion for excellence in their respective areas of expertise. They will provide additional advice and guidance as we reinvest in the growth and productivity of our operations. Together, we are eager and excited to unlock the significant exploration upside of our large land position and to achieve operational excellence."

Advisory Committee Members

Dale Finn

Dale Finn was a Group Executive most recently responsible for geologic functions in South America then the Americas. He joined Newmont over 31 years ago in August 1989. Mr. Finn worked at Carlin for three years and then ran the Helena, Montana exploration office for five years. Subsequently he served two years as Assistant to the VP Exploration in Denver and three years generating projects in Central America. From there he did five years of project development at Yanacocha and other sites throughout South America. Mr Finn spent the next seven years as Sr. Director then Group Executive for Africa before returning to Lima. He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of New Mexico and a MSc from the University of Nevada-Reno. For the ten years prior to joining Newmont Mr. Finn held various exploration and operations positions throughout California and Nevada.

Joe Spiteri

Joe Spiteri has over 35 years of experience in advanced-stage exploration, feasibility, construction, operations and acquisitions. Mr. Spiteri has held senior management or executive positions with Dome Mines Group, Placer Dome Incorporated, Northgate Explorations Limited, Lac Minerals Limited and Campbell Resources Incorporated. For the past ten years Mr. Spiteri has served on the board of directors of five mining companies including Marathon PGM Corp, Aurico Gold Inc., Aurico Metals Inc., Roxgold Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Toronto and graduate level business courses from Laurentian University and Dalhousie University. He is a member of The Canadian Institute of Mining and The Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

About GRC

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and professionals, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its large land position surrounding the mine and existing infrastructure. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements

