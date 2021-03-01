Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: "Yuka Groups Yuka E Com" to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021

"Yuka Group Inc." invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCVD) ("the Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021.

The second Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 3, 2021, this live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President, "Meir Avitan" in real time.

"Mr. Meir Avitan." will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Meir Avitan will do his best to get through all of them in the allotted amount of time.

Yuka E-Commerce (OTC Pink: GRCV, GRCVD, YUKA will be presenting at 12:30pm Eastern time for 45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Here is the unique link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8069737362322078988'source=GRCV

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, WWW.EMERGINGGROWTH.COM found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Provided above is the current Emerging Growth Conference schedule for featured presentations. Each company's presentations will be delivered by their executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage includes a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy and more.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GR-CV.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ciy0_sGrfAc

CONTACT:

Yuka Group Inc. Formerly (Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.)

1815 NE 144th St., North Miami, FL 33181

Office: 786-657-2446 | Contact@yukaecom.com

SOURCE: Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632584/Yuka-Groups-Yuka-E-Com-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-March-3-2021