Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
01.03.2021 | 13:25
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six-Monthly Return 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six-Monthly Return 
01-March-2021 / 11:53 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. 
 
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) 
Date: 1 March 2021 
 
Name of applicant:                                                                            Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                                                                              P.L.C. 
Name of scheme:                                                                               Conversion of 'C' shares 
                                                                                              to 'A' shares 
                                                                                              1              28 
Period of return:                                                       From:                 September  To: February 
                                                                                              2020           2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:                        149,181 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  n/a 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):     nil 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                    149,181 
Name of contact:             Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 March 2021 

Name of applicant:                                                                          Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                                                                            P.L.C. 
Name of scheme:                                                                             Savings Related Share 
                                                                                            Option Scheme 
Period of return:                                                      From:                1 September To: 28 February 
                                                                                            2020            2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:                      1,071,635 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the     n/a 
last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   nil 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                  1,071,635 
Name of contact:             Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 March 2021 

Name of applicant:                                                                          Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                                                                            P.L.C. 
Name of scheme:                                                                             Executive Share Option 
                                                                                            Scheme 
Period of return:                                                      From:                1 September To: 28 February 
                                                                                            2020            2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:                      721,855 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the     n/a 
last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   nil 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                  721,855 
Name of contact:             Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code:  BLR 
TIDM:           FSTA 
LEI Code:       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94543 
EQS News ID:    1171992 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 06:54 ET (11:54 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.