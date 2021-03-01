Anzeige
01.03.2021 | 13:34
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, March 1

To: Company Announcements

Date:1 March 2021

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021, at an unchanged rate of 0.85 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -11 March 2021

Record Date -12 March 2021

Payment Date -31 March 2021



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745403

