BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend
London, March 1
Date:1 March 2021
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Interim Dividend
BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021, at an unchanged rate of 0.85 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date -11 March 2021
Record Date -12 March 2021
Payment Date -31 March 2021
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745403