Montag, 01.03.2021
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
PR Newswire
01.03.2021 | 14:04
82 Leser
Reebok and Les Mills launch the Official Shoe of Fitness with exclusive online workouts

The "official shoe of fitness" is the official shoe of workouts re-imagined

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To launch the new Les Mills co-branded Reebok Nano X1 shoe, Les Mills and Reebok have joined fitness forces to release the exclusive Les Mills x Reebok Nano Series of workouts. Featuring LES MILLS GRIT, BODYPUMP and LES MILLS CORE, this series is available on LES MILLS On Demand.

The "Official Shoe of Fitness"

This Les Mills co-branded Reebok Nano X1 shoe offers Nano X1's combination of comfort, stability and style - providing versatility and mobility wearers need to move freely between workouts, life and ambitions. It's the ideal shoe for tackling the hard-charging new Les Mills x Reebok Nano Series workouts.

Workouts Re-Imagined
Les Mills, the global leader in creating world-class fitness content, has partnered with Reebok to celebrate the Official Shoe of Fitness and launch three iconic workouts re-imagined. These new fan-favorite LES MILLS GRIT, BODYPUMP and LES MILLS CORE workouts bring a fresh take on HIIT, strength and core training. Science-backed, and presented by the world's top trainers, expect motivation, satisfaction and passion. It's unlike anything you've seen before.

LES MILLS GRIT Nano Series with Erin, Ben and Des
This exclusive 30-minute HIIT workout will get your heart pumping hard, drive a faster fitness response and improve overall athletic performance.

BODYPUMP Nano Series with Kayla and Ben
This game-changing resistance workout pumps up the combination of standard lifting and dynamic modern functional movements to tone, shape and strengthen while lifting your heart rate and burning fat.

LES MILLS CORE Nano Series with Tash, Corey and Antoine
Designed to stimulate and test core strength for improved definition and sports performance, it's the ultimate scientific core workout - mixing up new and favorite LES MILLS CORE exercises multiple times within the workout.

One of the top ten leading on demand fitness offerings (crowned No. 1 at-home workout by USA Today) LES MILLS On Demand enables users to stream, cast or download 1000+ world-leading workouts. It opens unlimited access to the most popular Les Mills programs - BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT, and BODYFLOW - presented by the world's best instructors and supported by expert training guides.

Access 1000+ workouts for 30-days and check out the Les Mills co-branded Reebok Nano X1 shoe here.

About Les Mills
www.lesmills.com

About Reebok
www.reebok.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
