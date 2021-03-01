Hisamitsu America, Marketers of the Salonpas Line of Pain-Relieving Products, Announce Launch of Salonpas(R) Arthritis Pain Relief Gel

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Hisamitsu America, a division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., and the manufacturers of the Salonpas® line of pain-relieving products, announce the availability of the Salonpas® Arthritis Pain Relief Gel, which features the most prescribed topical pain medicine clinically proven to relieve arthritis pain in major joints. That medicine is prescription-strength diclofenac, which was approved by the FDA for over-the-counter (OTC) use in 2020.

"Salonpas® has a long history of driving growth through our scientific approach to pain relief which includes providing the first FDA-approved OTC topical pain reliever to the public in 2008," said John Incledon, President & CEO, Hisamitsu America. "Our science-based approach is critical to our support of the Salonpas® Arthritis Pain Relief Gel, as diclofenac is a globally important NSAID drug which is clinically proven to reduce arthritis pain in major joints (foot, ankle, knee, elbow, wrist, hand), and safe to use for up to 21 days."

The launch of Arthritis Pain Relief Gel is one of many initiatives putting Salonpas at the forefront of topical pain relief. Solely focused on topical pain relief, the brand is the top-selling external pain relief brand in the United States (according to IRI panel data for 52 weeks ending 1/24/21). Hisamitsu America recently released the results of its latest clinical trial, bolstering the case for topical pain relievers as a first-line treatment for pain. Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, the parent company of Hisamitsu America, is a global leader in transdermal drug delivery and manages the best-selling diclofenac brand in its home country of Japan.

Salonpas® Arthritis Pain Relief Gel is a non-greasy gel that reduces inflammation and delivers relief right at the site of pain. Once only available as a prescription, diclofenac sodium 1% gel is now an FDA-approved OTC (over-the-counter) medicine.

Hisamitsu America will support the launch of the Salonpas® Arthritis Pain Relief Gel with a nationwide television advertising campaign. Once again, the new television advertising campaign features a physician who highlights the clinical and evidentiary support for using topicals first. Hisamitsu America is focused on building awareness about the benefits of topical pain relief medicines, especially as an alternative to pills, whether OTC, prescription, or opioids.

The new Salonpas® Arthritis Pain Relief Gel is available at retailers nationwide.

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas line of patches in 1934. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now registered in over 30 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve pain. Since 2010, Salonpas has become one of the fastest-growing OTC brands in the USA. Salonpas became the most popular pain relief brand on Facebook in 2020. For more information, https://us.hisamitsu/.

