Anvil Ready: PR Professional Creates Online Web Platform to Streamline Communication Planning Process

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / With the boom of digital content creation, enhanced storytelling and myriad channels on which to share messages, today's communication and public relations professionals find themselves wearing more hats than ever before.

Through the years, they've learned to deftly - but not always efficiently - execute and evaluate their communication plans using a cumbersome combination of different resources. An online tool here. Some elbow grease there. A time-consuming approach that means more unnecessary work and less time to focus on new opportunities.

Cue the arrival of Anvil Ready.

Anvil Ready lets communication professionals build comprehensive communication plans designed to generate audience awareness, shape future impact, build culture, and/or increase engagement. The platform makes building, implementing and evaluating communications plans simpler and easier. It's a single tool that offers a consistent guide for approaching an overall strategy and aligning it with organizational and business goals. With Anvil Ready, professionals can manage internal and external communications all in one place. Fewer tools means more efficiency and more potential.

Where it began: One platform to solve an industry-wide problem

Monique Farmer, APR spent the first two decades of her career, including communications and leadership roles with the US Army Corps of Engineers, ConAgra Foods (now ConAgra Brands) and the Omaha Public Schools, building complex PR strategies and initiatives without the adequate tools. The PR veteran, college professor and entrepreneur saw the need for a more efficient approach to planning in her work, as well as in the experiences of communication professionals across organizations.

In April 2020, Farmer surveyed approximately 30 communication professionals working in Nebraska. Many respondents shared they struggle to develop cohesive, coherent communication plans grounded in organizational strategy that connects research, strategy and tactics well. Approximately 70% said they were motivated to identify a solution to this challenge.

"I've always been process-oriented, identifying the processes and systems that can help people consistently overcome a problem," said Farmer. "Conversations with colleagues across the country revealed the challenges I'd faced were universal in our industry. That sparked the motivation to build something new to help everyone."

"It's easy for anyone working in public relations and communications to miss important steps in the planning process, especially when you have professionals with an immense amount of responsibility on their plates and siloed teams working without one central planning tool," said Farmer. "I wanted to develop a platform that would keep the fundamentals of successful PR planning on the forefront, ensuring the creation of thorough, proactive, comprehensive plans."

How Anvil Ready works

Anvil Ready is an online web platform and app that helps users build comprehensive communication plans. The platform provides a framework, repository and workflow for users to strategize and execute a refined communications plan, or to execute individual tactics. It acts as a communication planning aid that guides users through the creation, implementation and evaluation of their plans using a proven four-step process: Research, Planning, Implementation and Evaluation.

The Research tool gives users access to a variety of primary and secondary resource options, while the Planning module allows them to set their budget, as well as their objectives, audience, key messages, activities and collateral. Anvil Ready's communication calendar connects to the activities and tactics module, allowing for easy project management for one or more plans.

Once a subscriber logs into the platform, they can access tutorials that walk them through how to conduct research, build a strategy, and create and export a final presentation that can be shared with clients, stakeholders and project managers or leaders.

"It's amazing to see everything I've envisioned realized in one user-friendly platform," said Farmer. "I wanted something that made it easy for anyone, regardless of industry or level of expertise, to get organized and plan more effectively. This is it."

A welcome reception - and plans for continued evolution

Early user feedback included appreciation for the platform's thoroughness, its budgeting capabilities and the support it provides during the communication planning process. Ultimately, the benefits all come down to the ability to work smarter, said one user.

"Anvil Ready helped me save time," said one subscriber. "Having the steps laid out made it much easier and less cumbersome to create our team's plan."

Buoyed by the feedback, the platform's continued evolution is underway.

"Like most online platforms, user experience is our top priority. We plan to incorporate new features and update the platform to provide the best service today, tomorrow and well into the future," said Farmer. "The platform was built based on the real needs of communication professionals, and I want to make sure it continues to meet them where they are. If I can support their success and the success of their organizations, I've accomplished my goal."

About Anvil Ready

Anvil Ready is an online web platform and app that helps users build comprehensive communication plans designed to generate audience awareness, shape future impact, build culture, and/or increase engagement. To discuss how Anvil Ready can help plan and implement the right strategy for your client's goals, contact us today. You can also follow Anvil Ready's useful tips for communicators on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Monique Farmer, APR

Monique Farmer, APR has devoted nearly 20 years to the field of communication and public relations and is committed to advancing the profession. Her work has garnered invitations to speak at Ragan Communications Crisis Conference and PRSA's International Conference. She previously served as the Director of Communications for Nebraska's largest school district. Prior to that, she worked in Corporate Communications for ConAgra Foods (now ConAgra Brands), leading Food Safety, Quality and Regulatory Affairs Communication, including global food recall notifications. There, she also supported Supply Chain Communication and led global employee volunteerism for the company.

CONTACT:

Monique Farmer

info@anvilready.com

SOURCE: Anvil Ready

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630631/PR-Professional-Creates-Online-Web-Platform-to-Streamline-Communication-Planning-Process