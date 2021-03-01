1E, the real-time digital experience management company, today announced its transition to the ServiceNow Elite Partner Program segment for support of ServiceNow customers with deeply integrated endpoint automation. The 1E Tachyon Platform closes the last mile of ticket resolution in real-time by embedding endpoint and app diagnostics, as well as a library of automations into the ServiceNow incident page. 1E Tachyon also works in concert with the ServiceNow Virtual Assistant to enable truly automated self-healing, all part of an initiative designed to help service desks offer a truly first-class digital experience as organizations shift to long-term hybrid work.

"Transitioning to the ServiceNow Elite segment reflects the quality of our technology and our efforts to align with ServiceNow strategically, allowing us to provide measurable productivity gains for our customers and unsurpassed employee experiences, especially for remote workers," said Sumir Karayi, CEO and founder of 1E. "We value our relationship with ServiceNow and will continue to work together to minimize disruption, reduce incident volume and empower anywhere-based employees with superior self-service capabilities."

1E's transition to the Elite segment recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate 1E's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

1E was also named ServiceNow's EMEA App Development Platform Partner of the Year in March 2020, one of several top industry accolades recently received by 1E and its Tachyon platform. Currently, 1E provides clients with five ServiceNow industry applications.

About 1E

1E is the real-time digital experience management company. We help IT give employees what they really need IT that just works. Our 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 1,700 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 14 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005230/en/

Contacts:

Amy Collins

+44 208 326 3880

amy.collins@1e.com