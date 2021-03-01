How an increase in healthy food products are Spurring Growth of Micellar casein Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

Consumers want and are willing to pay more for the use of healthier food items. To fulfill the daily nutritional needs and to reduce the risk of illnesses and diseases, they favor the intake of dietary supplements.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the micellar-casein market that the market will record a CAGR of 6.1% through 2031. Demand for micellar casein is anticipated to continue surging particularly due to its increased intake in dairy beverages, infant formula, and bakery goods.

" Many manufacturers are expanding their current milk protein production facilities to incorporate new technologies that are capable of producing micellar casein. Companies are focusing on producing micellar casein designed for specific applications such as clinical nutrition, sports nutrition, nutritional beverages, and others." says the FMI analyst.

Micellar casein Market - Important Highlights

Micellar casein concentrate retained 65.5 percent of the global micellar casein market in 2020 in terms of product type, since it is rich in protein content.

In 2020, Supplements held a 23.9 percent maximum market share and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3 percent.

In terms of distribution channels, the B2B segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

Europe, led by Germany is anticipated to remain as the dominant micellar casein market.

Micellar casein Market - Drivers

Growth opportunities will be created by growing awareness about the associated health benefits and assistance in diabetes management and weight loss.

The global demand for micellar casein is driven by the rare combination of less processed and additive-free micellar casein.

The evolving dairy industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the projected years.

Micellar casein Market - Restraints

Increasing preferences for proteins that are natural or plant-derived remain to be a key constraint for the market.

The growth of the global micellar casein market is expected to hinder because of fluctuating milk prices.

COVID-19 Impact on Micellar casein Market

The micellar casein market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The market faced a severe blow as several countries went into lockdowns. Which disrupted the supply chain. however, the market is likely to set on a path of regaining as economies have started to slowly stabilize.

Competitive Landscape

The micellar casein market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. To extend their geographical scope, existing brands are concentrating more on acquiring small companies. For example, A U.S.-based company, Milk Specialities Global, acquired Saputo's Monroe facility in 2016 to set up a processing facility in the vicinity of local cheese producing businesses.

A few of the key companies functioning in the global market include Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc., ProteinCo, Idaho Milk Products, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited, Ingredia SA, Havero Hoogwegt, AMCO Proteins

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4. Value Chain Analysis

4.1. Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2. Product Manufacturers

4.1.3. Distributors/Suppliers/Wholesalers

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Restraints

5.3. Opportunity

5.4. Trends

5.5. Key Regulations

6. Global Micellar Casein Market Demand Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2021-2031

6.1. Historical Market Volume (Metric Tons) Analysis, 2016-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Metric Tons) Projections, 2021-2031

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7. Global Micellar Casein Market - Pricing Analysis

7.1. Regional Pricing Analysis (US$/Metric Tons) By Product Type

7.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

7.3. Pricing Influencing Factors

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the micellar casein market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (Micellar Casein Isolate, Micellar Casein Concentrated), application(Beverages & Smoothies, Clinical Nutrition, Bakery, Meat Products, Nutritional Powders & Bars, Protein Fortification, Dairy Beverages) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

