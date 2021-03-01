Amphibious Vehicle Market to Reach $5.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in investment in the defense industry to raise adoption and implementation in commercial applications drive the global amphibious vehicle market growth

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Amphibious Vehicle Market by Mode of Propulsion (Water-Jet, Track-Based and Screw Propeller), Application (Surveillance & Rescue, Water Sports, Water Transportation and Excavation), and End Use (Defense and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global amphibious vehicle industry generated $2.70 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $5.02 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in investment in the defense sector to increase adoption and demand in commercial applications drive the growth of the global amphibious vehicle market. However, high initial investment and rise in operational costs along with seasonal serviceability hinder the market growth. On the other hand, usage of advanced amphibious vehicles (ACV) in marine applications and demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Governments across various countries have shifted their focus toward spending on healthcare and safeguarding the economy. This might result in reduced spending on the defense sector. Some of the countries had already announced reductions in the defense budget. This would affect the demand for amphibious vehicle.

Manufacturing activities were stopped during the lockdown in many countries. In addition, the lockdown disrupted the supply chain. During the post-lockdown, manufacturing activities would begin and supply chain would be regulated. In addition, R&D activities would gain pace and the trend of innovation will take place.

The track-based segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on mode of propulsion, the track-based segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global amphibious vehicle market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for various commercial applications such as dredging and excavation. However, the screw propellers segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to technological innovations in screw propulsion systems

The commercial segment to maintain its leadership status by 2027

Based on end use, the commercial segment held the highest market share, accounting for around four-fifths of the global amphibious vehicle market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to surge in demand of amphibious excavators for dredging purposes. However, the defense segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in conflicts in land and marine borders.

North America to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of total share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in defense budget and military expenditure in countries such as U.S. and Canada. However, LAMEA is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to technological developments in the field of defense systems and rise in investments by governments and military agencies.

Leading market players

BAE Systems

EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Marsh Buggies Incorporated

Rheinmetall AG

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Wetland Equipment Company, Inc.

Wilco Manufacturing LLC.

