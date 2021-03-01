Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Cannabis Dispensary magazine (Cannabis Dispensary) announced today that HPC PORT HUENEME DISPENSARY was selected as a 2021 Best Cannabis Companies To Work For - Dispensaries. Profiles of the dispensaries that earned the distinction as one of the Best Cannabis Companies to Work For are available online at CannabisDispensarymag.com.

The award program recognizes and honors the best companies across the cannabis industry that excel in creating quality workplaces for employees. Cannabis Dispensary developed the awards in partnership with the Best Companies Group (BCG), a global research organization that conducts industry-leading employee survey engagement and satisfaction surveys. Through this work, Cannabis Dispensary and BCG are able to identify and recognize the best employers in the dispensary market and provide organizations with valuable employee feedback.

"It is more important than ever to recognize companies that support their teams and are dedicated to best business practices for themselves, their customers, and their employees," said Noelle Skodzinski, editorial director of Cannabis Dispensary, the leading magazine dedicated to serving retail business segments of the legal cannabis market. "The companies named to this year's lists are creating cultures that encourage collaboration and camaraderie, and we are pleased to bring their stories to light."

"We are so excited and honored to be chosen for this prestigious award and recognition," said Beth Thuna. "Our goal is to not only create a safe and healthy workplace for our staff, but also a happy one where they enjoy coming to work because they feel appreciated. I believe when someone feels happy and appreciated, that feeling than is felt by our customers as well and creates a great shopping experience."

The Best Cannabis Companies To Work For awards are based on a comprehensive evaluation of each participating company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics -- accounting for 25% of the evaluation. Company employees were also surveyed to assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to the workplace -- accounting for 75% of each company's total score. Aggregated results comparing Best Cannabis Companies policies and employee satisfaction survey results to those that did not rank will be available to download soon here.

BCG managed the overall registration and survey process. For companies to participate, they met several eligibility requirements including: operating a cultivation or dispensary business; being a public or privately held business or not-for-profit operation based in the U.S. or Canada; having a minimum of 15 full-time or part-time employees, and operating their business for a minimum of one year, among others. Full eligibility requirements can be found here: https://bestcompaniescannabis.com/eligibility-criteria. After a comprehensive analysis of the data and the combined scores, BCG then used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Cannabis Companies To Work For program, visit www.bestcompaniescannabis.com.

About GIE Media Inc.

GIE Media was founded in 1980 and has grown for 40 years into a leading marketing and communications business-to-business media company serving 17 markets -- including the horticulture industry through its Horticulture Group (Greenhouse Management, Produce Grower, Nursery Management, Garden Center, Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and Hemp Grower). The company goal of Group Interest Enterprises is to publish the highest quality business magazines, websites, e-newsletters, conferences, reference books and other forms of business media in growth industries, with a quality standard based upon editorial value and market leadership. The company employs more than 100 editors, publishers, sales representatives, marketers and other professionals.

Media Contact: Michelle Simakis, editor, Cannabis Business Times, 216-393-0275, msimakis@gie.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75712