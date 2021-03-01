Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQB: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") announces that the non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Crown Point Energy Inc. previously announced on January 7, 2021 has been terminated.

Centaurus continues to seek opportunities to partner with other Argentina-focused oil and gas, exploration and production companies.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQB under the symbol CTARF.

