New Partnerships Lead to Innovative Additions in the Gaming Industry

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnerships continue to drive the gaming industry forward, whether it's through adding more lockdown friendly payment methods or by spotlighting the growing mobile gaming sector. For starters, with the world health crisis still very much in effect, the gaming industry has added another aspect to their online platform--digital wallets. Digital wallets, also referred to as cashless wallets, have been increasing in popularity thanks to their online capabilities--usable during lockdown periods while maintaining gaming activity. Now, more companies are starting to introduce this new trend and are seeing a positive outcome. With these new changes, cashless wallets are enhancing the user experience and are able to target a larger market. Companies such as Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), and Real Luck Group Ltd, "Luckbox", (TSXV:LUCK) are seeing the benefit of expanding their payment options and what it means for the gaming industry. Meanwhile, Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have taken steps to solidify their places as mobile gaming leaders.

Gaming Companies Add New Payment Options Through Partnerships and Innovation

To meet the growing demand, Real Luck Group Ltd, "Luckbox", (TSXV:LUCK) has just announced its partnership with four leading payment processing companies . Luckbox has confirmed and signed agreements with Skrill, NETELLER, ecoPayz, and Trustly, which will allow customers to make use of a wide variety of payment options such as Visa, Mastercard, ApplyPay, and Google Pay. This service will be available globally in 100+ countries. Since 2001, Skrill has developed the reputation of a global leader in payment solutions, and NETELLER is known for connecting businesses with digital wallet holders all over the world.

Luckbox CEO Quentin Martin has chimed in on this new partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be working with four of the most prestigious payment providers in the betting industry. These deals provide a broad range of payment options to players in key markets for us, not least in Latin America, Europe and the CIS region, where esports betting is hugely popular."

Martin has emphasized the importance of user experience and noted that it should be made as smooth and enjoyable as possible, which explains Luckbox's move to expand its payment options for customers. Future possibilities of payment partnership expansion are still in the works and Luckbox will provide updates if it chooses to incorporate other parties.

Luckbox is well known for its esports betting platform, and offers an array of services on both desktop and mobile devices. With Google's recent announcement of the Play Store welcoming gambling apps, Luckbox's CEO believes "[it] signals the widening global acceptance of gaming." With the gaming industry continuing to grow globally, options such as digital wallets like the ones the company has recently added will only add convenience for the user.

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD) and Aristocrat Technologies are also excited about the launch of their version of a digital wallet , named "BoydPay". Boyd Gaming customers will have the flexibility of a cashless digital wallet and be able to use third-party funding contenders such as Sightline payments. Boyd Gaming, known for its 28 gaming properties in 10 states, will utilize Aristocrat technology to connect BoydPay to its mobile application. Users will be able to play, add funds, or cash out at casinos with minimal fuss.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has also debuted cashless payment options in casinos. IGTPay was created as a solution to make gaming payments seamless , and in return, allow consumers to utilize digital payments without having to physically handle or touch money. Given the current COVID-19 crisis, IGT was quick to notice the gap with cashless payments and jumped on the opportunity to introduce this new technology.

New Partnerships Lead to New Opportunities in Mobile Gaming

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is recognized for its thriving mobile gaming platform and innovative ways, which often lands them in the #1 spot as a fast-paced company. With this reputation and the skyrocketing gaming activity, Skillz's platform is utilized by many gamers and holds the potential to attract more--especially considering its latest partnership with the NFL , in which they will together host a global game developer challenge.

In an even bigger partnership, Electronic Arts will be acquiring Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) for $2.1 billion. With the joining of these two companies, the number of mobile gaming users seems likely to increase. Both companies bring a leading product portfolio, and Glu Mobile, an American developer of mobile video games, is already recognized as a leader in the industry. The Glu acquisition is expected to add significant scale to EA's mobile games business.

Luckbox is among the many gaming companies developing its business via new partnerships. The company's new venture will help to enhance the gaming experience for its users and opens it to new possibilities as the mobile gaming industry expands.

